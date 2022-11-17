Advertise With Us
Cool air arrives on the Suncoast

ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 5am
By John Scalzi
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 6:43 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A cold front has moved through, and north winds will keep most of the day in the 50s and 60s. The air is significantly drier, with dew points in the 40s.

While some people may need a light sweater or jacket at times, most will think today will feel refreshing and a welcome change from the higher humidity. Sunshine will be in full force as well.

Winds will be elevated a bit, especially in the first half of the day. Winds will continue out of the north overnight and morning lows will bottom out in the low 50s.

Sunny skies continue tomorrow with no chance of rain but with slightly cooler afternoon highs. Despite the sunshine, the afternoon will never make it to the 70s. We will struggle to make it to the upper 60s in the afternoon. Tomorrow night will be a little bit warmer with lows in the mid-50s early Saturday morning.

Some upper air energy will swing across the Deep South over the weekend. At the surface, a cool front will move past on Saturday and lead to some unsettled weather with small rain chances for the weekend and into next week.

