The chill is on for a few days

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Some sweater weather returns to the area for a few days as colder and drier air filter in behind the cold front. Winds will be picking up out of the NNE at 15-20 mph on Thursday which will usher in some chilly weather through Sunday.

Thursday we will see more sunshine as high pressure builds in. That sunshine will not warm things up that much as lows are expected to be in the upper 50s to start the day and only warm into the upper 60s by mid afternoon. Thursday night and Friday morning will be the coldest with lows on Friday in the low to mid 50s to begin the day and warm only in the upper 60s.

By Saturday we will see some increase in cloudiness as a weak piece of energy begins to nudge in toward Florida from the Gulf. We will see variable cloudiness with some peaks of the sun and a high in the low 70s. There is a 20% chance for a few showers on Saturday. Winds will still be out of the NE at 10 to 15 mph.

Sunday those winds will increase to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph still coming out of the NE which will keep things cool. We will see highs only around 70 degrees. We will have increasing clouds throughout the day with a 30% chance for some rain at times.

Monday we will see slightly warmer temperatures with a high around 75 degrees under mostly cloudy skies and a 30% chance for some scattered showers. It will stay breezy with winds remaining out of the NE at 15-20 mph.

Tuesday we could still see some unsettled weather under mostly cloudy skies and a 30% chance for some showers at times. Temperatures will warm into the upper 70s as those winds switch around to the ESE.

