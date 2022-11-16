SCF gets additional funds for commercial driver training

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - State College of Florida Manatee-Sarasota will receive a second grant of nearly $3 million to continue to expand it’s commercial driver’s license program, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday.

This is in addition to $1.2 million the college received for the program in September.

FleetForce offers 160-hour Class A and 40-hour Class B courses at SCF’s Bradenton and Venice campuses.

Both meet State/Federal curriculum requirements and include two attempts at the Commercial Driver’s License Test. The training is located on SCF’s Bradenton campus and has a robust job placement program with recruiters from national carriers onsite weekly.

In September, the state provided $1.2 million to expand SCF’s program to its Venice campus. Wednesday’s grant totals $2.9 million.

“The funding came through just in time for us not to go off a proverbial cliff for the need for drivers and the demand,” Tra Williams, president and CEO of FleetForce Truck Driving School, said in September. “Training in general for CDL is vital to every community and 80 percent of the goods we consume, we eat, we wear, we use in our houses are moved on a truck.”

There are 5,000 fewer truck drivers on the roads in 2022 than there were two years ago according to Williams, who touts the industry he says offers economic stability and mobility. The typical course lasts five weeks, he says and the job market is good.

