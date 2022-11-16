Port Charlotte man charged in Capitol riot gets probation

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWSB) - A Port Charlotte man charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol was sentenced Wednesday to probation and fined for his role in the protest.

Jason Comeau was sentenced to 12 months of probation, including two months of home confinement, 60 hours of community service, a $371 fine, and ordered to pay $500 in restitution to the U.S. Capitol.

Comeau was arrested Oct. 14, 2021 and charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restrictive building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

According to court records, prosecutors say Comeau arrived in Washington, D.C., two days ahead of the Jan. 6 riot. On Jan. 6, he marched to the Capitol, joined in chants of protesters, and walked past metal barriers, into the Capitol building.

He joined rioters in the Crypt and Statuary Hall. He walked out of the building about 45 minutes later.

He pleaded guilty Dec. 21, 2021.

