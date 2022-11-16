New specialty plate to promote kids’ swimming proficiency

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida drivers may soon have one more choice for a specialty license plate -- a colorful tag that will raise funds to teach kids to swim.

The Florida Swims Foundation has unveiled its new “Swim for Life” license plate that is now available for pre-order through the Florida Swims Foundation website, in conjunction with the Florida Department of Motor Vehicles.

The foundation says sales of the plate will be used to fund swimming lessons for children throughout the state of Florida.

The license plate is currently accepting pre-orders for the tag. The specialty plate will be available once 3,000 pre-orders are received.

For more information on pre-orders for the plate, visit SwimForLifeFlorida.org.

