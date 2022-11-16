Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

New specialty plate to promote kids’ swimming proficiency

The state is currently accepting pre-orders for the tag.
The state is currently accepting pre-orders for the tag.(The Florida Swims Foundation)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 9:37 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida drivers may soon have one more choice for a specialty license plate -- a colorful tag that will raise funds to teach kids to swim.

The Florida Swims Foundation has unveiled its new “Swim for Life” license plate that is now available for pre-order through the Florida Swims Foundation website, in conjunction with the Florida Department of Motor Vehicles.

The foundation says sales of the plate will be used to fund swimming lessons for children throughout the state of Florida.

The license plate is currently accepting pre-orders for the tag. The specialty plate will be available once 3,000 pre-orders are received.

For more information on pre-orders for the plate, visit SwimForLifeFlorida.org.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police secure an area on Fruitville Road near where a robbery suspect was shot by police
UPDATED: Sarasota Police shoot robbery suspect near Beneva and Fruitville
Bradenton Police found his child wandering alone.
Child found alone in Bradenton
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
A python's last big meal was a doozy.
Scientists discover 5-foot long alligator swallowed by Burmese python
A Manatee County woman found her stolen Mercedes after doing her own detective work.
Manatee County woman finds her own stolen car, three others

Latest News

Star fruit
Discovering the Fruit Trees of the Suncoast!
Three juveniles were captured on video burglarizing several unlocked vehicles in the Thousand...
Manatee deputies looking for car break-in suspects
Car break-in suspects caught on camera
Car break-in suspects caught on camera
Cooler days with small rain chances
Cold front moves past today