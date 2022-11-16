Manatee deputies looking for car break-in suspects

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in identifying teens suspected of breaking into cars in Palmetto.

Deputies posted surveillance video on Twitter hoping someone may recognize the three juveniles seen burglarizing several unlocked vehicles in the Thousand Oaks subdivision on Nov. 10.

If you have any information, call the sheriff’s office at 941-747-3011.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.