Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Manatee deputies looking for car break-in suspects

Car break-in suspects caught on camera
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 7:17 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in identifying teens suspected of breaking into cars in Palmetto.

Deputies posted surveillance video on Twitter hoping someone may recognize the three juveniles seen burglarizing several unlocked vehicles in the Thousand Oaks subdivision on Nov. 10.

If you have any information, call the sheriff’s office at 941-747-3011.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police secure an area on Fruitville Road near where a robbery suspect was shot by police
UPDATED: Sarasota Police shoot robbery suspect near Beneva and Fruitville
Bradenton Police found his child wandering alone.
Child found alone in Bradenton
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
A python's last big meal was a doozy.
Scientists discover 5-foot long alligator swallowed by Burmese python
A Manatee County woman found her stolen Mercedes after doing her own detective work.
Manatee County woman finds her own stolen car, three others

Latest News

Car break-in suspects caught on camera
Car break-in suspects caught on camera
Cooler days with small rain chances
Cold front moves past today
This combination of booking photos provided by Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation shows,...
Prosecutors: Miami HOA board members stole millions from residents
Marina Drive on Holmes Beach receiving a makeover.
Major construction project improving section of Marina Drive on Holmes Beach