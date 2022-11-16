Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Major construction project improving section of Marina Drive on Holmes Beach

Marina Drive on Holmes Beach receiving a makeover.
Marina Drive on Holmes Beach receiving a makeover.(WWSB)
By Rick Adams
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 8:37 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HOLMES BEACH, Fla. (WWSB) - A major road construction project has been the reality for several weeks now for residents and visitors on Holmes Beach. A stretch of Marina Drive near Gulf Drive getting a major facelift.

“It basically is a plan to improve everything from landscaping to traffic lanes, adding sidewalks and bike lanes that weren’t there before, crosswalks, improving the signal operations a little bit as well,” said Sage Kamiya, Superintendent of Public Works and City Engineer for Holmes Beach.

City officials say this 2.8 million dollar City Center project will also improve the storm pipes on this stretch of road, which will help with flooding. Many people are happy to see progress in the city, but they say between the detours and access to some of the businesses, it’s been challenging.

“I’m sure it will be a big improvement but I don’t understand why they don’t have workers there 24/7, instead of having weekends off, they need to get this done,” said Trish Kruger, a Holmes Beach resident.

Businesses located near this part of Marina Drive have been feeling the impact. A Shell gas station and convenience store sits right in front of the construction area. The store manager and the employees say the end of this project can’t come soon enough. They say they’ve lost a lot of business since construction began.

“We have dropped in sales probably about a third of our sales, we have to cut our hours, our hours are 7am to 7pm,” said Jessica Bjorge, Manager of the Shell. “We pretty much had to cut everything.”

Despite some of the temporary headaches, businesses, residents and visitors have to deal with, the city’s police chief says when this project is done it will make a huge difference.

“It’ll be a tremendous improvement for pedestrian safety, bicycle safety and just navigating traffic all throughout our City Center,” said Chief William Tokajer with the Holmes Beach Police Department.

Right down the road from this construction, Manatee County has a Force Main Replacement project going on simultaneously. Marina Drive is expected to reopen before the end of December.

