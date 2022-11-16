Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Discovering the Fruit Trees of the Suncoast!

ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 6am
By Mike Modrick
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 7:47 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - You can grow just about anything on the Suncoast. That includes exotic fruits. But it’s not all a bowl of cherries. If you have a fruit tree, you are going to be busy! (Did I mention the fruit flies???)

Do you have an idea for Discovering the Suncoast? Send an email to Discovering@MySuncoast.com! Tell me what’s unique and interesting in your part of Paradise!

You can watch previous episodes of Discovering the Suncoast online here: https://www.mysuncoast.com/content/community/discovering-the-suncoast/

Discovering the Suncoast airs live on ABC7 on these dates and times:

  • 6:40am Wednesday on Good Morning Suncoast
  • 9:30am Wednesday on Suncoast View
  • 4:00pm Wednesday on ABC7 News
  • 7:40am Saturday on Good Morning Suncoast Weekends (with special bonus features!)
  • 11:00pm Sunday on ABC7 News

