Cold front moves past today

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A wind shift to the northwest will occur in the morning hours and signal the passage of a cold front.

Cloud cover and slight morning rain chances will linger into the early afternoon as drier air filters in.

By early afternoon you will probably notice a less humid feel to the air as the dew points drop and the rising temperature begins to flatten and fall. Winds will continue to shift in a northerly direction and become due north early evening and increase in speed.

Skies will clear and rain chances fall to zero as temperatures fall into the 50s by tomorrow morning. Today will be cloudy to partly cloudy and tomorrow will be sunny.

On Friday and over the weekend, the clouds will increase again, and a slight shower chance will build back into the forecast and linger for several days. The cause of the unsettled weather is due to the cold front stalling to the south of us, yet another front approaching Saturday, and a series of upper air energy disturbances riding the pathway of an upper-level trough of low pressure.

No day will be a rainout and heavy rain is not in the forecast, but the potential for a passing shower at almost any time and anywhere is in the forecast starting Friday and continuing into early next work week.

