Troopers looking for hit-and-run driver after fatal crash

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - Authorities are looking for a driver who they say hit and killed a 63-year-old Port Charlotte man riding a bicycle Monday evening.

The Florida Highway Patrol says at about 6:10 p.m., the man was traveling on a bicycle with a trailer north on Prineville Street, approaching Hineline Avenue.

An unknown vehicle hit the bicyclist and fled the scene, troopers say. The bicyclist died at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to contact the Florida Highway Patrol. The investigation is continuing.

