Strong cold front to march in Wednesday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We will continue to see seasonable weather on Tuesday with high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. Look for mostly sunny skies followed by partly cloudy skies in the afternoon.

For Wednesday we will see increasing cloudiness with a chance for a few showers as the front moves in during the late morning and early afternoon. The rain chance is at 30%. The high on Wednesday will reach 80 degrees and then fall after the passage of the cold front. Winds will be out of the SW at 10-15 before the front passes and then switch around to the NW once the front clears your area.

For Thursday look for sunshine to return but it will be noticeably cooler with highs only in the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds will be out of the north at 10 mph with some higher gusts occasionally. Thursday night Friday morning will be the coolest start with lows in the low 50s for most a little warmer right on the water.

Friday we will see partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 60s to low 70s once again with a 20% chance for a few showers later in the day.

Saturday look for variable cloudiness and a 30% chance for showers scattered about as we start to see some tropical moisture move back in. The high on Saturday around 75 degrees.

Sunday look for more clouds than sun with a 40% chance for scattered showers to move in. The high on Sunday 74 degrees.

