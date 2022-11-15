SRQ adds discount parking lot for Thanksgiving

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Bradenton International Airport is adding a $5-a-day parking lot for travelers Thanksgiving week, it was announced Tuesday.

The lot, on the west side of airport, at 8101 North Tamiami Trail, will be open for entry Monday, Nov. 21 through Wednesday, Nov. 23. Shuttle service will take passengers directly to and from the terminal.

There are a limited number of spaces in the discount lot, airport officials say.

The holiday discount parking lot at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport is off of U.S. 41. (Sarasota Bradenton International Airport)

