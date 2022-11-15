Manatee County woman finds her own stolen car, three others

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - A Manatee County woman found her stolen Mercedes after doing her own detective work. But, that’s not even the craziest part of the story.

The Mercedes owner, Rachel Speight, also stumbled upon three other stolen vehicles on the same property on an empty lot in the 2700 block of First Avenue in Palmetto.

Speight had loaned the car to her daughter. Her daughter left the key to the unlocked vehicle overnight which created an opportunity for thieves to take it.

Once she realized the car was gone, she filed a police report and began passing out hundreds of flyers to people in the area. She claimed within 24 hours she was receiving numerous calls from tipsters telling her they saw her car.

Speight narrowed the tips to one area in Palmetto and began driving up and down the neighborhoods looking for her white 2010 Mercedes E-350.

As she drove on First Avenue, she spotted her vehicle among three others in a vacant lot.

“I drove up that street and saw those cars sitting in the back. When the sheriff’s department came, they noticed that there were four stolen cars back there,” said Speight.

On the lot were Speight’s Mercedes, a second Mercedes, a Ford Mustang, and a Mazda.

According to Speight, her car, the Ford, and the Mazda were in good shape. However, the other Mercedes was so badly damaged the owner decided not to keep it.

Everett Mays lives next door to the vacant lot where the cars were found. He claimed he saw the perpetrators bring the cars to the lot but didn’t think anything of it. He said there were a handful of them between the ages of 17-25.

“They had a little tarp over them and I thought it was just kids hanging out or whatever. Then I left for a couple days and came back and find out they had about three or four more cars back here and they were stealing the cars,” said Mays.

Speight said the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office was proud of her detective skills and even joked around asking if she wanted a spot on the team.

“I was excited when they asked me, ‘Do you want a job with the Sheriff’s Department?’ I was like, ‘No I don’t want a job with the Sheriff’s Department.’” said Speights.

According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Department, the thieves still haven’t been caught. You’re encouraged to contact them if you have any information which could lead to their arrests.

