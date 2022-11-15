Manatee County continues to monitor Red Tide levels as south worsens

HOLMES BEACH, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County charter captains, and fishermen, continue to stay on high alert as Red Tide worsens in Sarasota County. Captain Scott Moore said he’s seen pictures and heard reports of dead fish washing on shore and symptoms across the board from fellow charter captains and friends in Sarasota County. According to Moore, it’s a day-by-day effort to monitor the color of the water and watch the fish. One tip Moore offered was watching to see if there are fish around, that’s a good sign! Fish don’t stick around when Red Tide is present.

“Areas that could be 100,000 parts per million in the canals somewhere and outside the canal it might not be bad,” said Moore. “It just depends, it really depends on where that real strong bloom is.”

Right now the areas from Manatee Avenue bridge to Cortez bridge have a greenish hue in the water with some areas showing a brownish hue, said Moore. In extreme cases of Red Tide, it’s common for the water to have a red hue or a rusty orange. The higher the level, the greater risk for symptoms like coughing especially on the water.

“If you’re on the back of a boat that’s going by and there’s Red Tide in the water, guess what?” Moore asked. “You start coughing.”

According to Karen Bell, one of the owners of AP Bell Fish Company, if the county starts seeing levels like Sarasota, there will be serious economic impacts.

“Probably higher prices which they’re already high due to inflation and just the situation of the world today,” said Bell. “What my dad used to always say to me is that people are going to eat but they’re going to have to source their seafood from probably elsewhere.”

Bell said a lot of fish shops down south are still struggling following Hurricane Ian and Red Tide is offering no relief.

“They’ve already got dead fish everywhere he said its difficult to breathe, and so those poor fish houses have suffered so much with Hurricane Ian,” said Bell. “A lot of them are gone, I mean literally their buildings are gone.”

Moore said he’ll continue to monitor the water levels and Bell said she’s hoping that Manatee County doesn’t start experiencing the same levels as Sarasota County.

