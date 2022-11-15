Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Humid air returns today and a potent cold front approaches from the north

By John Scalzi
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 6:42 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The flow of air will become more southerly today, and humidity will rapidly increase. The measure of moisture in the air, the dew point, will increase from the delightful lower 60s to almost summer-like low 70s in a short period of time.

The reason for the wind shift is that high pressure has had to move east of us to accommodate a long wave trough of low pressure in the upper atmosphere. The associated surface feature of the upper air trough is a cold front that will be moving past us tomorrow.

As the front moves past, there will be several pushes of northern air that will allow colder air to move in. These “pushes” of air will cause the air out ahead to be bumped up and rise.

The result will be a few showers and perhaps a thunderstorm. However, the time for the southeast wind to bring in the increased humidity will be short and insufficient to moisten the atmosphere enough to produce widespread rain. So expect only a few Wednesday showers before skies clear and the cooler air moves in. In a few days we will have nighttime lows in the low 50s.

