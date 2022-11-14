Two injured in Manatee motorcycle crash

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Two motorcyclists were seriously injured in a crash Sunday morning on U.S. 41 in Manatee County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Investigators say a motorcycle driven by a 54-year-old Ruskin man, with a 53-year-old woman rising as a passenger, were heading south on U.S. 41, approaching 61st Street East at about 11:30 a.m.

A van on 61st Street East, stopped at the stop sign and then entered into the intersection and into the path of the motorcycle, troopers said.

Both people on the motorcycle were hospitalized in serious condition. No one in the van was hurt. The crash remains under investigation.

