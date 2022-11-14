Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Two injured in Manatee motorcycle crash

(Source: MGN)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 7:43 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Two motorcyclists were seriously injured in a crash Sunday morning on U.S. 41 in Manatee County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Investigators say a motorcycle driven by a 54-year-old Ruskin man, with a 53-year-old woman rising as a passenger, were heading south on U.S. 41, approaching 61st Street East at about 11:30 a.m.

A van on 61st Street East, stopped at the stop sign and then entered into the intersection and into the path of the motorcycle, troopers said.

Both people on the motorcycle were hospitalized in serious condition. No one in the van was hurt. The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Picture
Red tide affects blooming and cooler air returns (Soon!)
sunny
Tropics are quiet, but Red Tide is blooming!
A python's last big meal was a doozy.
Scientists discover 5-foot long alligator swallowed by Burmese python
Emergency crews in Louisiana rescued a woman after her car went into a home's attic.
Woman rescued after car crashes into home: ‘I’ve never seen anything like this’
WWSB Generic Stock 15
Deadly truck crash on U.S. 41

Latest News

Cooler air by the weekend
A series of cold fronts will push through this week
ABC7 News at 11pm - November 13, 2022
ABC7 News at 6:30pm - November 13, 2022
Good Morning Suncoast Weekends at 6am - November 13, 2022