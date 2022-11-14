Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Subway unveils its first vending machine

Subway announces new vending machines that will use artificial intelligence to sell pre-made...
Subway announces new vending machines that will use artificial intelligence to sell pre-made sandwiches.(Subway)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 6:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Subway has good news for sandwich fans who want their food now and don’t care about a lot of customization.

The restaurant unveiled a new vending machine filled with pre-made sandwiches Monday.

Subway plans to install the machines at places you might expect, including college campuses, airports and hospitals.

The company claims the machines use artificial intelligence to accept verbal orders.

The concept of pre-made sandwiches isn’t new for Subway. It started selling them at places like casinos, gas stations and airports back in 2020.

The grab-and-go experience has helped fill the void left by shuttered restaurants.

Subway’s brick-and-mortar presence has been shrinking for the past five years.

The company said it has seen “record-setting sales” across its 20,000 locations.

It’s hard to know how accurate that statement is since Subway is privately owned and not subject to the same reporting laws as publicly held companies.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WWSB Generic Stock 15
Deadly truck crash on U.S. 41
Picture
Red tide affects blooming and cooler air returns (Soon!)
A python's last big meal was a doozy.
Scientists discover 5-foot long alligator swallowed by Burmese python
sunny
Tropics are quiet, but Red Tide is blooming!
Emergency crews in Louisiana rescued a woman after her car went into a home's attic.
Woman rescued after car crashes into home: ‘I’ve never seen anything like this’

Latest News

NASA's Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with the Orion spacecraft aboard is seen atop the...
NASA’s moon rocket on track for Wednesday launch attempt
Former President Donald Trump takes the stage to speak at Mar-a-lago on Election Day, Tuesday,...
Trump team, Justice Dept. spar over seized Mar-a-Lago docs
Film director Paul Haggis exits the courtroom for a lunch break, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in...
Jury tells filmmaker Paul Haggis to pay $10M total in rape suit
FILE - People pass through Salt Lake City International Airport on June 27, 2022, in Salt Lake...
Frontier, 5 other airlines to refund more than $600 million
Three are dead and two others are hurt after a shooting on University of Virginia campus in...
Suspect caught in fatal shooting of 3 U.Va. football players