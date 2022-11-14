A series of cold fronts will push through this week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Today high pressure will build in behind a cold front that will continue to push its way south. As this happens, our winds will turn from the northwest, with a component off the Gulf waters, to northeast and directed over land.

This will take us from a mostly cloudy sky to a sunny sky. High pressure will build in and rain chances will be at a minimum for days to come, with the next chance for showers not until Friday. The front will not be particularly strong and the air behind it will stay in the low 80s. Another front will move past on Wednesday with a slight uptick in the cloud cover and a slight rain chance.

By Thursday, cooler air will filter in and drop temperatures into the low 70s with cool, crisp nights in the 50s. Humidity will also drop, so that when another front arrives Friday night into Saturday only a 20% rain chances will be possible. The front will stall to our south and cloud cover may increase over the weekend.

