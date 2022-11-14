Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Registration open for Jingle 5K of Lakewood Ranch

It's time for on of the cheeriest events of the season
It's time for on of the cheeriest events of the season
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. (WWSB) - Thanksgiving is just around the corner and we are preparing to head into the Holiday Season.

One of the most cheerful events of the season is the Jingle 5K of Lakewood Ranch. You can burn off some turkey and pumpkin pie for a good cause.

The race benefits the Lakewood Ranch Medical Center Foundation’s Scholarship Program. The race happens Friday, Dec. 16 at 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Registration fees from now until Dec. 4 at $30 for the Jingle 5K Run/Walk and $35 for the one mile fun run.

You can signed up at www.thejingle5k.com or www.raceroster.com.

EVENTS/ AGENDA:

12/16/22 ON-SITE REGISTRATION OPEN AT 4 PM

12/16/22 CHILDREN’S SANTA DASHES AT 6 PM

12/16/22 5K RACE AT 7 P.M.

12/16/22 1 MILE FUN RUN BEGINS AT 7:10 P.M.

12/16/22 POST-RACE HOLIDAY FESTIVAL FOLLOWS THE RACE

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

