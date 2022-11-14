Advertise With Us
Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee celebrates 50 years of serving community

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - For 50 years, Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee has served the local community.

The organization began serving in 1972 and since then, they have deliver over 11 million meals to homebound seniors and brought tens of millions of pounds of food to local families,

Amy Tower, the Vice President of Development for Meals on Wheels said it was an awesome accomplishment and they were happy to celebrate with the whole community, “Yes. Since 1972 we have been faithfully serving our community and we’re so excited to have this open house today to have members of the community come join us, see the amazing work we’re doing. We have a demonstration kitchen here today with a chef from Pier 22. It smells amazing in here and we’re just teaching people how to eat healthy, how to live healthy and providing people with vital nutrition.”

Initially founded with the purpose of providing nutritious meals to the elderly and disabled residents of Manatee County, Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee, the organization grew over the years in response to community needs, and the “PLUS” was eventually added to the name as a way of representing the many other services offered.

To learn more about what Meals on Wheels Plus does click here.

