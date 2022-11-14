Local Ukrainians contribute to Christmas in the Garden

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Christmas in the Garden event will feature Christmas decorations created by local organizations to be displayed within Longboat Chapel.

One local group of Ukrainian residents on the Suncoast are putting their own personal touch on the trees by creating personalized Ukrainian decorations.

The trees will be showcased starting on November 27th and will be up until December 31st. Participants can view the tree between 5:00 PM and 9:00 PM at Long Boat Island Chapel.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.