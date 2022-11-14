Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Kyle Battie, Liz Alpert named Mayor, Vice Mayor of Sarasota

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 3:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City Commission have selected Sarasota’s newest Mayor and Vice Mayor.

District 1 Commissioner Kyle Battie has been selected by the City Commission to serve as mayor for the next year. District 2 Commissioner Liz Alpert has been selected to serve as vice mayor. Battie will take the spot previously filled by Erik Arroyo and Liz Alpert replace Battie as Vice Mayor.

