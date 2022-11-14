Kyle Battie, Liz Alpert named Mayor, Vice Mayor of Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City Commission have selected Sarasota’s newest Mayor and Vice Mayor.

District 1 Commissioner Kyle Battie has been selected by the City Commission to serve as mayor for the next year. District 2 Commissioner Liz Alpert has been selected to serve as vice mayor. Battie will take the spot previously filled by Erik Arroyo and Liz Alpert replace Battie as Vice Mayor.

NEW MAYOR/VICE MAYOR - District 1 Commissioner Kyle Battie has been selected by the City Commission to serve as mayor for the next year. District 2 Commissioner Liz Alpert has been selected to serve as vice mayor. Congratulations, Mayor Battie and Vice Mayor Alpert! pic.twitter.com/Du2ww8rjtN — City of Sarasota (@CityofSarasota) November 14, 2022

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.