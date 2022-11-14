Holiday food giveaways set this week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Two large holiday food giveaways for needy families are scheduled this week in Sarasota.

The All Faiths Food Bank giveaways are:

Thursday, Nov. 17, 4-6 p.m., Ed Smith Stadium, 2700 12th St. Enter on Tuttle Avenue entrance just south of 12th Street.

Saturday, Nov. 19, 9-11 a.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail. Enter from Boulevard of the Arts.

The food bank says challenging economic conditions, surging costs of living and Hurricane Ian are hitting the most at-risk in the community, especially children, families, and seniors on fixed incomes.

All Faiths expects to distribute more than 13,000 turkeys and side dishes – the largest number ever – in advance of Thanksgiving, and a total of 3.6 million holiday meals.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.