Hidden River residents in Old Miakka dealing with concerns from levee break

OLD MIAKKA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hidden River resident Susan Kucia took ABC7′s Rick Adams through some very rough terrain to the heart of the problem, a 130-foot break in the levee following Hurricane Ian weeks ago. This levee is supposed to protect homes and properties from the Myakka River.

“There’s no way for the water to leave, it’s not leaving because more is flowing in,” said Kucia. “So, we’re still in a very, very, very dangerous situation.”

Following Ian, Kucia and her animals had to be rescued from the rising floodwaters. Her home suffered significant damage.

She’s not alone. Another Hidden River homeowner says she and her husband are now living in an RV. Floodwaters getting into their home, now black mold is one of the big issues they are facing.

“I don’t think in this last hurricane it could’ve been prevented, but we might have been able to have a little bit of strength to the dike, that might have prevented it,” said Barbara Klein, a Hidden River resident.

Sarasota County says this levee is on private property. Residents are worried that more dangerous situations are right around the corner, if this doesn’t get repaired.

“Now I’m concerned because I’ll go through it again if something doesn’t happen like yesterday, we’re going to be underwater again,” said Kucia.

In an email ABC7 eceived from Sarasota County, here’s what they had to say:

The one levee structure owned, operated and maintained by Sarasota County is along Phillippi Creek, just north of Bahia Vista Street.

Sarasota County continues to connect those in our community to available resources, including FEMA, the Disaster Recovery Center at Shannon Staub Library and various nonprofit organizations for assistance. Those with flooding damage are encouraged to work through disaster assistance and their insurance companies.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.