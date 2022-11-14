A fundraiser for Suncoast entertainers

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hurricane Ian may have hurt the community, but the spirits are high and the music is swinging at one fundraiser.

Local musician Tom Marcellis lost both his home and his guitar studio due to Hurricane Ian. Marcellis told ABC7 “Your livelihood is just gone. One day it’s there and the next day it’s gone and your just scrambling trying to rebuild and at the same time you’re having to take care of all the things that you have to, to get you to know you have to get all that stuff out before the mold starts growing.”

Luckily for Tom, the South West Area Music Industry (SWAMI) dedicated a fundraiser for multiple families who had to deal with damage from the hurricane. Barbara Wagner Dejeong, the founder and director of SWAMI said, “We kind of kept our ears open for fellow musicians and others involved in entertainment that might have suffered a great deal during Ian. I know for a fact that one of the people we are helping today, the roof blew off their home, rain poured in, and they lost the entire contents.”

Over one hundred guests attended the event in support of the musicians who lost so much. Tom has already found a place in Cape Coral to open his new guitar studio with hopes of moving forward despite the setback.

