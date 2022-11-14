Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

A fundraiser for Suncoast entertainers

Musicians on stage and the fundraising event.
Musicians on stage and the fundraising event.(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 9:40 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hurricane Ian may have hurt the community, but the spirits are high and the music is swinging at one fundraiser.

Local musician Tom Marcellis lost both his home and his guitar studio due to Hurricane Ian. Marcellis told ABC7 “Your livelihood is just gone. One day it’s there and the next day it’s gone and your just scrambling trying to rebuild and at the same time you’re having to take care of all the things that you have to, to get you to know you have to get all that stuff out before the mold starts growing.”

Luckily for Tom, the South West Area Music Industry (SWAMI) dedicated a fundraiser for multiple families who had to deal with damage from the hurricane. Barbara Wagner Dejeong, the founder and director of SWAMI said, “We kind of kept our ears open for fellow musicians and others involved in entertainment that might have suffered a great deal during Ian. I know for a fact that one of the people we are helping today, the roof blew off their home, rain poured in, and they lost the entire contents.”

Over one hundred guests attended the event in support of the musicians who lost so much. Tom has already found a place in Cape Coral to open his new guitar studio with hopes of moving forward despite the setback.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A python's last big meal was a doozy.
Scientists discover 5-foot long alligator swallowed by Burmese python
sunny
Tropics are quiet, but Red Tide is blooming!
A couple in Hawaii are sharing their adoption story after beginning their journey in 2017.
‘I just cried holding her’: Couple welcomes baby girl after 5-year adoption journey
The Venice High School marching band performed at Sarasota's veterans Day parade Friday, Nov 11.
Venice High band marches in Veterans Day parade, director looks forward after Disney controversy
Heather Ellis
Sarasota police searching for missing woman

Latest News

A decoration for the tree.
Local Ukrainians contribute to Christmas in the Garden
WWSB Generic Stock 15
Deadly truck crash on U.S. 41
Whether you’re interested in archaic duals, or metal working by a real blacksmith— the Sarasota...
Suncoast locals travel back to yesteryear at the Sarasota Medieval Fair
The schoolhouse, built in 1914, is in need of maintenance and the community is chipping in...
Hootenanny benefits historic Old Miakka Schoolhouse