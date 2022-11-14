Advertise With Us
FEMA reopens Hurricane Ian disaster centers

(KAIT)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 9:29 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Disaster Recovery Centers for Hurricane Ian survivors are reopening today after temporarily closing last week for severe weather. Centers are designed to help disaster survivors jump-start their recovery from Hurricane Ian.

Most centers are open Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., unless otherwise noted

Hurricane Ian survivors can visit a center to apply for FEMA assistance, check the status of applications and meet with specialists from State of Florida agencies and the U.S. Small Business Administration. Local centers include:

  • Manatee County: John Marble Park, 3675 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton, FL 34203
  • Sarasota County: Shannon Staub Public Library, 4675 Career Lane, North Port, FL 34289; open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday
  • Charlotte County: Tringali Rec Center, 3450 N Access Rd., Englewood, FL 34224; open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday
  • DeSoto County: Brewer Sports Park, 1347 SE Hargrave St, Arcadia, FL 34266; open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday

Hurricane Nicole has not received a major disaster declaration at this time, and FEMA is not accepting applications for assistance related to Nicole. Residents in areas affected by Hurricane Nicole should follow directions from local authorities concerning safety after the storm.

If a resident had damage from Hurricane Nicole they should contact their insurance company, take pictures of the damage, and save their receipts.

If residents are in need because of losses resulting from Hurricane Nicole, they can contact community-based services such as 211, the Salvation Army, Catholic Charities and others. For emergency information regarding Hurricane Nicole, visit floridadisaster.org/info/nicole.

