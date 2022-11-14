Deadly truck crash on U.S. 41

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A two-pickup truck crash on U.S. 41 has been reported by the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

One passenger was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital for serious injuries and later pronounced dead according to a report by the FHP. The report states that one driver sustained serious injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital with charges pending. The other driver was placed under arrest for driving under the influence and with a suspended license. According to the FHP, that driver has been booked into the Manatee County Jail.

The crash is still under investigation by the FHP.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.