Cooler Crisp Evenings Arrive Thursday

By Leslee Lacey
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 12:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Another weak cold front is set to pass though the Suncoast Wednesday. Behind it will bring drier air and a quick drop in the temperature for Thursday and Friday. Highs in the low 80s early in the week, will cool off to highs in the mid 70s by the end of the work week. There will be some cloud coverage this week, but plenty of sunshine and very slim chances for rain. The dewpoints drop as the drier air arrives, making it feel like cool, crisp, fall evenings.

If you plan to head to the beaches, keep in mind red tide has been detected throughout the Suncoast. Aside from the pesky agal blooms, Monday will be mostly sunny with winds between five to ten miles per hour across the water, a high of 80, and no rain in the forecast.

