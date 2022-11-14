City of Venice Holiday Parade set for Saturday

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Final preparations are being made for the City of Venice’s Holiday Parade on Saturday.

Residents can set up chairs in their favorite spots along the parade route starting Wednesday evening, as long as they are not in the median in the 100-300 blocks of West Venice Avenue, the city announced Monday.

Any chairs, blankets or other items set up in the medians will be removed at owners’ expense, to protect the landscaping and to avoid any trip hazard of stumps from palms lost in Hurricane Ian. Paradegoers are asked to please follow the posted signage.

Pre-parade entertainment will be in two locations -- the corner of Harbor Drive and West Venice Avenue, and the corner of Nokomis Avenue and West Venice Avenue, starting at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 26. The parade will begin at 6:30 p.m.

The parade officially starts at the corner of Park Boulevard and West Venice Avenue. It will proceed on the north side of W. Venice Ave. after crossing over Harbor Drive. From there, it will make a turn on Nokomis Avenue and go all the way down to Turin Street. Floats will unload at the Venice Community Center.

The parade route will be closed to all traffic at 3 p.m. Saturday. This includes both sides of W. Venice Avenue and N. Nokomis Avenue between Tampa and Venice avenues. Various streets surrounding City Hall will also be closed for staging floats. The impact spans east/west from the intersection of W. Venice Ave./Harbor Dr. to The Esplanade, and north/south from Barcelona Avenue to Armada Road South.

These roadways will be open only to local traffic/residents and parade participants after 3 p.m. For public safety purposes, these closings may be adjusted as needed.

The route of the 2022 Venice Holiday Parade. (City of Venice)

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.