Child found alone in Bradenton
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 3:06 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
UPDATE at 3:15 p.m.: The child’s parents have been found.
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police are reporting this child was found alone in the 1900 block of Seventh Avenue West at about 2:45 p.m.
Officers are with him, and he is fine -- but police need to find his parents or caregivers.
If you recognize this child, please call 911 and dispatchers will contact officers.
