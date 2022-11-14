Advertise With Us
Child found alone in Bradenton

Bradenton Police found his child wandering alone.
Bradenton Police found his child wandering alone.(Bradenton Police Department)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 3:06 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
UPDATE at 3:15 p.m.: The child’s parents have been found.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police are reporting this child was found alone in the 1900 block of Seventh Avenue West at about 2:45 p.m.

Officers are with him, and he is fine -- but police need to find his parents or caregivers.

If you recognize this child, please call 911 and dispatchers will contact officers.

