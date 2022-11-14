Child found alone in Bradenton

UPDATE at 3:15 p.m.: The child’s parents have been found.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police are reporting this child was found alone in the 1900 block of Seventh Avenue West at about 2:45 p.m.

Officers are with him, and he is fine -- but police need to find his parents or caregivers.

If you recognize this child, please call 911 and dispatchers will contact officers.

