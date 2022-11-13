Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Survey details the most regretted college majors

A new survey details the most regretted college majors.
A new survey details the most regretted college majors.(Pexels)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 12:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Most people have at least a few regrets in life. Many are regretting their major in college.

According to a new survey by Zip Recruiter, 44% of people looking for a job right now say they regret their choice of major in college.

The most regretted major is journalism, followed by sociology and liberal arts.

On the other hand, the survey shows the happiest college grads are those who chose computer and information sciences, along with criminology. Engineering and nursing majors follow closely behind.

Graduates say their feelings are closely tied to how likely it is to find jobs in those fields and the higher salaries that go with them.

Computer science grads landing jobs can average nearly $100,000 a year across a wide range of industries.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A python's last big meal was a doozy.
Scientists discover 5-foot long alligator swallowed by Burmese python
sunny
Tropics are quiet, but Red Tide is blooming!
A couple in Hawaii are sharing their adoption story after beginning their journey in 2017.
‘I just cried holding her’: Couple welcomes baby girl after 5-year adoption journey
The Venice High School marching band performed at Sarasota's veterans Day parade Friday, Nov 11.
Venice High band marches in Veterans Day parade, director looks forward after Disney controversy
The City of North Port is creating a mountain of debris from Tropical Storm Nicole.
North Port debris collection ramping back up

Latest News

Debris from two planes that crashed during an airshow at Dallas Executive Airport lie on the...
6 killed after vintage aircraft collide at Dallas air show
A memorial to the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, in Newtown, Conn.,...
Sandy Hook memorial opens nearly 10 years after 26 killed
Police vehicles and ambulances are parked at the site of an explosion on Istanbul's popular...
Bomb rocks avenue in heart of Istanbul; 6 dead, dozens hurt
This image released by Marvel Studios shows a scene from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."
‘Black Panther’ sequel scores 2nd biggest debut of 2022