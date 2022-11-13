Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Sunny Beaches and Onshore Winds With Red Tide

Red Tide and Onshore Winds
Red Tide and Onshore Winds Sunday(station)
By Leslee Lacey
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 11:59 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It will be a mostly sunny Sunday with onshore winds between 5 and 15 mph, and a minimal chance of coastal rain in the morning. The onshore winds out of the west may increase the smell and sensitivity of the red tide along Sarasota and Manatee County beaches. Expect highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 60s. The week will be mostly sunny and clear with drier air moving in Thursday, which will bring cooler temperatures. We dip to the mid 70s for highs, and drop to the upper 50s early Friday morning.

The Little Manatee River experienced minor overflowing on it’s banks courtesy of hurricane Nicole. The river is expected to fall below the flood stage early Sunday morning. Meanwhile, with a little over two weeks left in Hurricane season, all is quiet in the tropics.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A python's last big meal was a doozy.
Scientists discover 5-foot long alligator swallowed by Burmese python
Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport, Avelo Air announce new non-stop flight
Heather Ellis
Sarasota police searching for missing woman
Tropical Storm Nicole impacts West Coast of Florida.
Nicole causes problems for residents in Ian damaged areas in Southern Sarasota County and Charlotte County
A couple in Hawaii are sharing their adoption story after beginning their journey in 2017.
‘I just cried holding her’: Couple welcomes baby girl after 5-year adoption journey

Latest News

wx11
First Alert Weather - 11pm November 10, 2022
wx6
First Alert Weather - 6pm November 10, 2022
wxam
First Alert Weather - 5am November 10, 2022
sunny
Tropics are quiet, but Red Tide is blooming!