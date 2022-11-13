Sunny Beaches and Onshore Winds With Red Tide

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It will be a mostly sunny Sunday with onshore winds between 5 and 15 mph, and a minimal chance of coastal rain in the morning. The onshore winds out of the west may increase the smell and sensitivity of the red tide along Sarasota and Manatee County beaches. Expect highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 60s. The week will be mostly sunny and clear with drier air moving in Thursday, which will bring cooler temperatures. We dip to the mid 70s for highs, and drop to the upper 50s early Friday morning.

The Little Manatee River experienced minor overflowing on it’s banks courtesy of hurricane Nicole. The river is expected to fall below the flood stage early Sunday morning. Meanwhile, with a little over two weeks left in Hurricane season, all is quiet in the tropics.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.