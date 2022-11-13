Suncoast locals travel back to yesteryear at the Sarasota Medieval Fair

MYAKKA CITY, Fla. (WWSB) - Whether you’re interested in archaic duals, or metal working by a real blacksmith— the Sarasota Medieval Fair is the place to get your fix.

Tucked in the Woods of Mallaranny in Myakka City, people are able to transport themselves to yesteryear.

With Hurricanes Ian and Nicole instigating so much tragedy for Suncoast locals, participants said this gives them the opportunity to leave those thoughts at the entrance.

Many people dress up in their favorite Medieval costumes. This was the case for Megan Hiller and Blake Weinreb who said the costumes are fun— but it’s even better to forget about the real world for a few hours.

“Coming here and seeing all of these other people who are enjoying that same type of activity. It’s just a world away from the regular world,” said Hiller.

Hiller, dressed as a Viking warrior, claims her costume was two years in the making. Weinreb, who was a Medieval version of Spider-Man, said he made his the night before.

“Ironically I wouldn’t say this is a way to ground yourself—because it’s all based on fantasy. But, the thing is it’s a way to immerse yourself in a way that isn’t going to bring you down,” said Weinreb.

The Sarasota Medieval Fair runs Saturday’s and Sunday’s through November 27th.

