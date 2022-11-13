Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Red tide affects blooming and cooler air returns (Soon!)

By Mike Modrick
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 5:37 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Red tide continues to hit our southern beaches hardest. Nokomis, Venice and Manasota beaches all reported Intense respiratory irritation and many dead fish Saturday. From Siesta Key north to Anna Maria Island have only Slight respiratory irritation and, so far, no dead fish reported. These conditions will fluctuate for the coming week, but red tide is likely to linger for some time. Cooler air could help lessen the red tide and fortunately we have slightly cooler air. We’re tracking a series of cold fronts moving into Florida. Most of these will be dry for us, but it will be cooler to end the week and next weekend.

Red tide
Red tide(Station)

Tropics continue our quiet November trend that has developed. No storms are expected for at least the next five days, possibly longer!

Tropical Outlook
Tropical Outlook(Station)

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A python's last big meal was a doozy.
Scientists discover 5-foot long alligator swallowed by Burmese python
A couple in Hawaii are sharing their adoption story after beginning their journey in 2017.
‘I just cried holding her’: Couple welcomes baby girl after 5-year adoption journey
The City of North Port is creating a mountain of debris from Tropical Storm Nicole.
North Port debris collection ramping back up
Warm day expected for Saturday
Cold front to move through Sunday
sunny
Tropics are quiet, but Red Tide is blooming!

Latest News

thumbnail
Futurecast
Football Friday Night - November 11, 2022
vets
Honoring Suncoast Veterans
ABC7 News at 11pm - November 11, 2022