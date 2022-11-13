Hootenanny benefits historic Old Miakka Schoolhouse

MIAKKA, Fla. (WWSB) - Organizers of an annual Sunday event believe their efforts are keeping the country country--one dollar at a time.

The Miakka Community Club is putting on a show to preserve history this weekend by hosting its annual Hootenanny, a fundraiser benefitting the Old Miakka Schoolhouse. That schoolhouse, built in 1914, is in need of some maintenance and the community is turning out to make sure it gets all the needed care.

Members of the club have cared for the schoolhouse since 1948 and have overseen generations of repairs to ensure the wear and tear on the old building doesn’t allow the historic site to crumble.

This time the club needs $6,000. All the money will be spent to remove some large trees downed by Hurricane Ian and pay for some other routine maintenance around the property.

Becky Ayech, president of the Miakka Community Club, is passionate about protecting history.

She explains Old Miakka has a charm and way of life that is rare to find in the modern world. She wants everyone in the wider community to visit the countryside and appreciate the rich history inside the walls of buildings like the schoolhouse.

“This is part of the fabric of a rural historic community,” she said.” And so, when you don’t have a way to remember what’s come before you, then you really have no grasp of where you want to go in the future. That’s why it’s important. Aside from that, it’s just a really cool building. When you walk in you can feel the ambiance of the building. It’s like wow.”

Beyond maintaining the schoolhouse, the club is working to preserve the larger Old Miakka area. They want to push back on efforts to repave these old lands.

If you want to contribute to the Old Miakka Schoolhouse restoration you can do so by mailing a check to the Old Miakka Community Club. Those checks can be made out to Becky Ayech at the address below:

421 Verna Road, Sarasota 34240

