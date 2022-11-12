Advertise With Us
Tropics are quiet, but Red Tide is blooming!

By Mike Modrick
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 5:46 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole move through the far northeastern states today and the tropics are quiet for the next several days. There are only 18 days left until the end of Hurricane Season. Red Tide flared up for all our Suncoast beaches. The effects of Red Tide include skin irritation, burning eyes, and cough with respiratory irritation. So far the greatest effects have been reported at the southern beaches. Rip currents should settle down today with lighter winds. An isolated shower or two are still possible during the weekend, but very isolated showers.

red tide
red tide(Station)

We are tracking several cold fronts that will swing far enough south this week to bring back cooler and drier air, especially to end the week. Cold fronts can bring rain, but our rain chances stay low with very little moisture left with these fronts by the time they move across Florida.

tropical Outlook
tropical Outlook(Station)

