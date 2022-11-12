Southside Baptist Church raises funds to fix damaged roof

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Dozens of people shuffled through Southside Baptist Church on Saturday, perusing tables of clothes, dishware and toys. While garage sales are a typical weekend morning pastime, this one is for a greater cause.

The church is hosting the sale in an effort to get one of its buildings back to normal.

Ryan Livingston, the church’s pastor, showed ABC7 photos of Southside’s education building, which has serious damage to its roof with the asphalt lining rolled up in tatters and a large hole letting water inside. It’s a mess and will take a pretty penny to fix--$75,000 when all is said and done.

That space is primarily used for childcare and kids’ educational activities. Those programs are still on but are operating out of temporary spaces until the space can be reopened.

Livingston explained the church decided to hold off on hosting a fundraiser for more than a month after Ian hit for a reason. Other people all over the Suncoast, he said, had much more immediate needs in the initial weeks after the storm, so the church staff spent its time getting hardest hit families back on their feet first.

“We would like to get our building back up and running as soon as possible but we were more concerned about other people in our community, particularly those south of us in the Punta Gorda area,” Livingston said. “We did several food drives with local churches here trying to help Punta Gorda, Fort Myers, some of those areas. We were more concerned about them in the immediate aftermath of Ian.”

As of Saturday, Southside has raised roughly $10,000 to put toward the roof, and the leadership team is hopeful the grants and FEMA aid requests will be approved so they can inch closer toward their goal.

There are a few more chances to shop at the Southside Baptist Church rummage sale. It will be back open this Sunday between 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. and next Saturday from 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. The church is at 2035 Magnolia Street in Sarasota.

