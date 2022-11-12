Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Sand sculptors work through red tide

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 6:43 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Crystal Classic International Sand Sculpting Festival is taking place on Siesta Key this week, and sculptors are facing the negative impact of red tide across the Suncoast.

Red tide, a type of harmful algae, has been detected on Siesta Key beach where the Crystal Classic festival is being held. One Crystal Classic Sculptor, Amanda Bolduc, noticed negative effects of the red tide during the day. She told ABC7, “A lot of us having been coughing a lot, very mucus-ey, kind of like our lungs are irritated a little bit.”

Despite showing symptoms of red tide, the participants and viewers continue to enjoy the festivities. Brianna Machado, a resident of Sarasota, shared her thoughts on the effects of red tide on the event. “The Red Tide was causing you to like cough, sneeze, people were having like upper respiratory infections from it and now it’s just like, for them to be out here and just dealing with everything, it’s pretty cool.”

Voting for the sculptures will conclude on November 14th at 5:00 P.M. Until then, the festival will continue as sculptors finish creating their masterpieces.

Tropics are quiet, but Red Tide is blooming!