Cold front to move through Sunday

Warm day expected for Saturday
By Bob Harrigan
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 10:46 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - With Nicole gone and high pressure building in we can expect to see a nice weekend with warm weather on Saturday and only a very small chance for a few late day showers. Highs will be in the upper 70s at the beach and mid 80s inland. The rain chance is at 20%

Sunday a weak cold front will move in bringing a slight chance for a shower or two some cloudiness during the morning and then some clearing by afternoon. We start the day off near 70 and quickly warm up to near 80 degrees by noon. The winds will switch around to the NW and pick up which will bring down the temperature during the mid afternoon. Winds will pick up to 10-15 mph once the front clears.

Front is a weak one which will only drop the temperatures a few degrees
Front is a weak one which will only drop the temperatures a few degrees

On Monday those winds will switch around to the NE quickly and we will begin to warm up to near 80 degrees by the afternoon. It will be dry on Monday.

Skies will stay clear through Wednesday and then another weak cold front will slip through late Wednesday and cool things off just a bit on Thursday and will last through Friday.

Nothing brewing in the tropics right now but we still have just over 2 weeks before the official end of the 2022 hurricane season. So far this season we have had 14 named storms and 8 of those becoming hurricanes. We have had 2 major storms this season.

