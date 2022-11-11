VHS Band marches in Veterans Day Parade, director talks about Disney controversy

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Venice High School marching band performed in the City of Sarasota’s Veterans Day Parade.

Last week, the band was in the news for a letter that was sent to parents from the school’s Principal. The letter said that the school had decided not to comply with Disney World’s demands to cover up the school ‘Indians’ logo, which portrays a Native American, in order to march in the Morning Parade at the Magic Kingdom.

The principal and school district decided they could not approve a performance that required them to make that change.

Carl Brown, the former president of the boosters, and parent of a marching band student was unhappy with the situation. “It is such a disgraceful thing that they had to do that in order to march and perform for their customers,” Brown said. “They are asking our kids to cover a logo that they’re all proud of.”

Band Director David Wing is choosing to look forward to the City’s Holiday Parade. “The kids are pumped. They’re great kids, one of the best groups I’ve ever worked with. And we’re just so excited to feature them and their amazing musical talent in our community.”

There are 88 students students involved in the band

The City of Sarasota Holiday Parade is being held on the night of Dec. 3 and the band will also perform in the Venice Holiday Parade at the end of November.

