Tropical Storm Nicole nearing Tallahassee, 2 deaths reported so far

Tropical Storm Nicole moves north.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 7:37 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Nicole made landfall on the east coast of the state of Florida, and though she quickly weakened to Tropical Storm strength winds, she left a lot of catastrophic damage to towns such as Wilbur-by-the-Sea in Volusia County and Daytona Beach.

It caused collapses of buildings in coastal communities and two deaths have been reported in Orange County, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

By the time she reached the Suncoast, the storm’s winds had died down but she affected residents whose homes and property were still damaged from Hurricane Ian.

For now, the National Hurricane Center says Nicole’s maximum sustained winds are at 40 MPH. And she currently south of Tallahassee, continuing her trek toward Georgia.

