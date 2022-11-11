Tropical Storm Nicole nearing Tallahassee, 2 deaths reported so far

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Nicole made landfall on the east coast of the state of Florida, and though she quickly weakened to Tropical Storm strength winds, she left a lot of catastrophic damage to towns such as Wilbur-by-the-Sea in Volusia County and Daytona Beach.

It caused collapses of buildings in coastal communities and two deaths have been reported in Orange County, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

We hate to bring you this tragic news, but two people are dead after they were electrocuted by a downed power line at Bayfront Pkwy & Pershing Ave early today. Never touch a downed power line. If you see one call 911 so OCSO & our partners can address the danger. pic.twitter.com/9Ra6sMUwIL — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) November 10, 2022

By the time she reached the Suncoast, the storm’s winds had died down but she affected residents whose homes and property were still damaged from Hurricane Ian.

For now, the National Hurricane Center says Nicole’s maximum sustained winds are at 40 MPH. And she currently south of Tallahassee, continuing her trek toward Georgia.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.