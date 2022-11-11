Taylor Swift adds third date in Tampa for “Eras Tour”

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - Taylor Swift has added a third Tampa show for her new “Eras” tour.

Swift is performing three dates at Raymond James Stadium, April 13, 15 and 15.

The pop star has seen a wide response to her new album “Midnights” and her (Taylor’s Version) re-releases over the past year.

Presale tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Nov. 15 for both the April 14 and 15 shows. A sale date for the April 13 date has not been announced.

