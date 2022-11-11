Sarasota police searching for missing woman

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota police are asking the public for help in finding a missing woman.

Heather Ellis, 45, of Sarasota, was last seen at about 10:30 a.m. near the 2500 block of 10th Street, on Saturday, Nov. 5.

Ellis is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 150 pounds, and has blonde hair and blue eyes. She left the area on foot, but it’s unknown now if she’s traveling on foot or in a vehicle.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Sarasota Police Department at 941-263-6773.

