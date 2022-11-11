Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Sarasota police searching for missing woman

Heather Ellis
Heather Ellis(Sarasota Police Department)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 12:21 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota police are asking the public for help in finding a missing woman.

Heather Ellis, 45, of Sarasota, was last seen at about 10:30 a.m. near the 2500 block of 10th Street, on Saturday, Nov. 5.

Ellis is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 150 pounds, and has blonde hair and blue eyes. She left the area on foot, but it’s unknown now if she’s traveling on foot or in a vehicle.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Sarasota Police Department at 941-263-6773.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A python's last big meal was a doozy.
Scientists discover 5-foot long alligator swallowed by Burmese python
Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport, Avelo Air announce new non-stop flight
Venice High School will continue its internal investigation.
Venice high school coach under investigation
Residents in Eastern Manatee and Sarasota Counties concerned with Nicole.
Concern over Nicole for residents in Eastern Manatee and Sarasota counties
While backing out of the driveway, police said the driver unknowingly hit and backed over one...
80-year-old dies after friend runs her over with car

Latest News

Expect delays on northbound I-75
Crash slows traffic on I-75 north of State Road 681
The 4 a.m. track of Nicole.
Nicole downgraded again; dumps rain in Georgia, Carolinas
Cool, crisp nights and mild days this weekend
More sunshine and less rain for today -- and the weekend
Residents can now report storm damage to Manatee County online
Manatee County launches new damage reporting tool