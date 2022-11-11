Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
North Port debris collection ramping back up

The City of North Port is creating a mountain of debris from Tropical Storm Nicole.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 2:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Crews in the City of North Port are getting back to the work of collecting storm debris, after pausing as Tropical Strom Nicole passed through Florida.

For now, crews will be focusing on construction and demolition debris. With the rain from Nicole, the vegetative debris sites will be closed temporarily to allow the ground to dry in order to prevent trucks from getting stuck.

