Nicole downgraded again; dumps rain in Georgia, Carolinas

The 7 a.m. track of Tropical Depression Nicole.
The 7 a.m. track of Tropical Depression Nicole.(WWSB-TV)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 7:06 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Nicole has been downgraded to a tropical depression and is expected to dissipate later today, the National Hurricane Center said Friday.

At 4 a.m., Nicole was 70 miles southwest of Macon, Georgia, with sustained winds of 35 mph.

An acceleration toward the north and north-northeast is expected today. On the forecast track, the center of Nicole will move across central and northern Georgia this morning and over the western Carolinas later today.

Nicole is expected to become a post-tropical cyclone later today, then dissipate tonight or early Saturday as it merges with a frontal system over the eastern United States.

Surge related flooding will continue to recede along portions of Georgia’s southern coast and Florida’s Gulf and east coasts, including the St. Johns River.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

