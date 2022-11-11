Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Nicole causes problems for residents in Ian damaged areas in Southern Sarasota County and Charlotte County

Tropical Storm Nicole impacts West Coast of Florida.
Tropical Storm Nicole impacts West Coast of Florida.(WWSB)
By Rick Adams
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 8:42 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - Many of the residents that had homes destroyed or damaged by Hurricane Ian more than a month ago, now having to deal with Tropical Storm Nicole. This storm adding insult to injury.

It’s been a very rough couple of weeks for George Goins. His Port Charlotte home damaged by Ian more than a month ago and then early Thursday morning Nicole making an appearance.

“All of a sudden, then around 2am, I couldn’t see out this window,” said Goins. “I didn’t realize the tarp was covering it, but then the water started pouring in and there was no stopping it.”

Goins says someone improperly installed the blue tarp which was covering his damaged roof and was supposed to protect his home. Officials say tarps blowing away and water leaking into homes has been the biggest issue with Nicole.

“There’s old school tarps where you throw on a hardware tarp and you put some sandbags down to hold them down, we’ve seen examples of that in the neighborhoods where that hasn’t worked,” said Brian Gleason, Communications Manager for Charlotte County.

Officials say the Operation Blue Roof tarps that you see on many of the homes have held up well. Keith Tourville, who is staying in a friend’s home in Holiday Estates in Englewood says, that this home has a blue tarp on it. There are some minor leaks. His home and so many others in his neighborhood destroyed by Ian.

“I’ve lived in this park many years, they’re just not the same people, they are feeling stress and shock,” said Tourville.

Goins says that between Ian and Nicole he has had enough. He says he’s planning to sell his home and move back to New Jersey.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Venice High School will continue its internal investigation.
Venice high school coach under investigation
Expected to make landfall as a cat. 1 hurricane
Breaking - Nicole, now a hurricane, barrels toward Florida
The sheriff's office released a video Monday of the Oct. 25 theft.
Thieves walk out of Tampa hotel with ATM machine
Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport, Avelo Air announce new non-stop flight
Residents in Eastern Manatee and Sarasota Counties concerned with Nicole.
Concern over Nicole for residents in Eastern Manatee and Sarasota counties

Latest News

Storm expected to bring flooding rains to N. Florida
Tropical Storm Nicole nearing Tallahassee, 2 deaths reported so far
Sunshine Skyway Reopens After Nicole
Sunshine Skyway Reopens After Nicole
Manatee County residents talk about Nicole
Manatee County residents talk about Nicole
Red Tide Advisories in the Suncoast
Red Tide Advisories in the Suncoast