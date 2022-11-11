Nicole causes problems for residents in Ian damaged areas in Southern Sarasota County and Charlotte County

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - Many of the residents that had homes destroyed or damaged by Hurricane Ian more than a month ago, now having to deal with Tropical Storm Nicole. This storm adding insult to injury.

It’s been a very rough couple of weeks for George Goins. His Port Charlotte home damaged by Ian more than a month ago and then early Thursday morning Nicole making an appearance.

“All of a sudden, then around 2am, I couldn’t see out this window,” said Goins. “I didn’t realize the tarp was covering it, but then the water started pouring in and there was no stopping it.”

Goins says someone improperly installed the blue tarp which was covering his damaged roof and was supposed to protect his home. Officials say tarps blowing away and water leaking into homes has been the biggest issue with Nicole.

“There’s old school tarps where you throw on a hardware tarp and you put some sandbags down to hold them down, we’ve seen examples of that in the neighborhoods where that hasn’t worked,” said Brian Gleason, Communications Manager for Charlotte County.

Officials say the Operation Blue Roof tarps that you see on many of the homes have held up well. Keith Tourville, who is staying in a friend’s home in Holiday Estates in Englewood says, that this home has a blue tarp on it. There are some minor leaks. His home and so many others in his neighborhood destroyed by Ian.

“I’ve lived in this park many years, they’re just not the same people, they are feeling stress and shock,” said Tourville.

Goins says that between Ian and Nicole he has had enough. He says he’s planning to sell his home and move back to New Jersey.

