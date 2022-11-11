Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Nathan Benderson Park to hold Veterans New Paddler Day this weekend

NBP Veterans New Paddler Day
NBP Veterans New Paddler Day(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 3:18 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Nathan Benderson Park will be holding a special event for all Veterans out on the water!

If you’re a military veteran, whether abled, disabled or wounded, there’s room for you on the NBP Veterans paddling team — So fall in and get in sync with us! Soldiers, Marines, Sailors, Airmen, Guardians and Coast Guardsmen alike, come try out paddling and contemplate being part of a team.

The event is free and you can learn about Nathan Benderson Park’s world-class paddling program for veterans, and take a spin — no strings attached, no fee involved.

The event will be held on Regatta Island, down near the boat storage area/launch docks.

You’ll start with on-land training, proper fit of a personal flotation device and paddle, and then get an on-the-water orientation.

Reserve your spot here today!

