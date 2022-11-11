Nathan Benderson Park to hold Veterans New Paddler Day this weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Nathan Benderson Park will be holding a special event for all Veterans out on the water!

If you’re a military veteran, whether abled, disabled or wounded, there’s room for you on the NBP Veterans paddling team — So fall in and get in sync with us! Soldiers, Marines, Sailors, Airmen, Guardians and Coast Guardsmen alike, come try out paddling and contemplate being part of a team.

The event is free and you can learn about Nathan Benderson Park’s world-class paddling program for veterans, and take a spin — no strings attached, no fee involved.

The event will be held on Regatta Island, down near the boat storage area/launch docks.

You’ll start with on-land training, proper fit of a personal flotation device and paddle, and then get an on-the-water orientation.

Reserve your spot here today!

