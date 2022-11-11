Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Mother charged with murder, torture of 11-year-old daughter; grandparents facing abuse charges

Authorities in California say 11-year-old Arabella McCormack died after she was rushed to the...
Authorities in California say 11-year-old Arabella McCormack died after she was rushed to the hospital in August.(San Diego County Sheriff's Department)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 2:29 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (AP) - The mother and grandfather of an 11-year-old California girl who was allegedly tortured and starved for years have been arrested and charged with murder, while her grandmother faces abuse charges.

Leticia McCormack, 49, and her parents pleaded not guilty to the charges Wednesday in the San Diego suburb of El Cajon.

Prosecutors say McCormack and her parents, Adella and Stanley Tom, abused and tortured the girl and her two younger siblings, ages 6 and 7, for about five and a half years.

The 11-year-old identified as Arabella died in August, according to the court complaint.

McCormack was an ordained elder at the Rock Church in San Diego. The three were arrested Monday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A python's last big meal was a doozy.
Scientists discover 5-foot long alligator swallowed by Burmese python
Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport, Avelo Air announce new non-stop flight
Venice High School will continue its internal investigation.
Venice high school coach under investigation
Residents in Eastern Manatee and Sarasota Counties concerned with Nicole.
Concern over Nicole for residents in Eastern Manatee and Sarasota counties
While backing out of the driveway, police said the driver unknowingly hit and backed over one...
80-year-old dies after friend runs her over with car

Latest News

The City of North Port is creating a mountain of debris from Tropical Storm Nicole.
North Port debris collection ramping back up
COMMERCIAL IMAGE - In this photo taken by AP Images for Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment,...
Kevin Conroy, a defining voice of Batman, dies at 66
The Payson Police Department said it would like to take this opportunity to encourage people...
Man arrested on meth, DUI charges had live owl in car, police say
Strong wind, rain from Nicole impact Tybee Island, Ga., Thursday afternoon.
Rains from Nicole douse eastern US from Georgia to Canada