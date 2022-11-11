More sunshine and less rain for today -- and the weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As the grip Nicole held on the Suncoast yesterday loosens, our winds subside, drier air moves in, and sunshine returns to warm things up.

Winds will remain off the Gulf waters and provide sufficient moisture to trigger a shower or two, but the overall environment will be less humid. Due to the extra heating today, compliments of the additional sunshine, our afternoon high temperatures will be in the lower 80s. Winds will remain breezy but not windy, and a few gusts may reach 20 mph.

On Saturday, a weak, dry cold front will move through and wash out to our south on Sunday. Behind the front, high pressure will build in and provide lots of sunshine for most of the week ahead.

Winds will shift to the north and northeast for several days and high temperatures will be held to the high 70s and low 80s. At night, the temperatures will fall as low as the low 60s or upper 50s and mornings will be cool and crisp.

It will be lovely weather, in contrast to the inclement day yesterday. Enjoy the weekend.

