Manatee County launches resident damage reporting tool

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County has launched a resident reporting feature of Crisis Track, the County’s current damage assessment software—available now for residents and business owners.

The reporting tool can be accessed by clicking here. The feature allows residents to report damage that they see in the county.

“Crisis Track is a proven tool. The new resident reporting feature allows us to work in partnership with our residents to quickly assess and pinpoint areas of damage in real-time after a major weather event like Tropical Storm Nicole,” said Courtney De Pol, Deputy County Administrator.

The tool requires the resident to enter the type, location and description of the damage. An option to upload images of the damage is also included. Once the damage report is submitted, it is sent to the County’s Damage Assessment Team for further evaluation and field verification.

If someone has an issue with using the self-reporting link, they should contact 311 to report the damage.

